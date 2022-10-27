Politics Crucial meeting with the Serbs from KiM, followed by the National Security Council Meeting of the National Security Council, urgently convened, will be held today, after the letter by the representatives of Serb List from Kosovo and Metohija. Source: B92 Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 09:25 Tweet Share Tanjug/Rade Prelić

The National Security Council session is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., and prior to that, Aleksandar Vučić will meet with the representatives of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija, and that meeting is scheduled for 9:00 a.m.



After that, an address to the media is planned.



The Serb List requested a meeting with the President of Serbia due to, as they stated, "Albin Kurti's announcement that on November 1, he will begin seizing the property of our citizens and vehicles with Serbian license plates".