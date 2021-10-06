Politics "The Balkans is in our hearts" The European Union-Western Balkans summit, dedicated to the European perspective of the region, started today on Brdo near Kranj in Slovenia. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 13:28 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ FOTO STA/ NEBOJSA TEJIC/nr

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz pointed out today, before the EU-Western Balkans Summit on Brdo near Kranj, that the Western Balkans need a true and sincere European perspective.



"The region of the Western Balkans is in our hearts, but those ties are not only historical, geographical or economic, but also human. If the EU does not give a true European perspective to the Western Balkans region, we must be aware that other superpowers like Russia, China and Turkey will play a significant role there", Kurz underlined that the Western Balkans is a geographical part of Europe and that it needs a European perspective."



Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bethel, said that the countries of the Western Balkans should not be betrayed, but neither should empty promises be made. He pointed out that there are conditions that need to be met for EU accession.

Serbian President and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

An opportunity to talk about perspective

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, stated today that the EU-Western Balkans summit will be an opportunity to discuss the European perspective of the region, but also the financial funds that the EU is ready to mobilize in order to invest in the region and support reforms.



"We are talking about economic reforms, the fight against corruption and better governance. We want closer ties with these countries and this will be a point for an open exchange of views in order to identify the next steps and phases," Michel said when arriving at the summit.

Meeting of Vučić and Plenković

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković will meet today on Brdo near Kranj with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, the Hina agency reported from the summit of European Union leaders with the political leaders of the Western Balkans.