Politics Recognition of the so-called Kosovo everyone is talking about, yet no one has seen it After Belgrade-Pristina's signing the agreement in Washington, conflicting information come from all sides about the Israeli recognition of Kosovo and Metohija. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 | 09:59

Some claim that the matter has been resolved, others that it will still be considered, and even on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Pristina institutions, there is no confirmation.



The new Israeli Ambassador to Serbia, Jahel Vilan, claims in his last statement that there is no question regarding whether or not Israel will recognize the self-proclaimed independence of Kosovo, because, as he said, "Israel recognized Kosovo on September 4."



The authorities of the interim institutions in Pristina, which immediately announce if someone recognizes the so-called Kosovo, did not issue any statement this time, Novosti writes.



No state, not even Israel, has been included in the list of countries that have recognized Kosovo's self-proclaimed independence since 2018, which Kosovo politicians claimed after the meeting in the White House that it recognized the false state of Kosovo.



Only five days ago, the Israeli ambassador in Belgrade fueled additional confusion about Israeli recognition, because he told Tanjug at the time that Israel had not yet technically recognized Kosovo, but that it was part of a recently reached agreement in Washington.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, although he recently addressed Pristina in a written message, did not say a word about the recognition.



Even the US officials did not pay much attention to the last point of the agreement from Washington, because, as they pointed out for days, the focus of the signed document is on economic normalization, Novosti adds.