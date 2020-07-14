Politics Vucic started consultations for the formation of the Government Consultations for the composition of the Government of Serbia started today Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 14, 2020 | 10:28 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Koca Sulejmanovic

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, first met with the representatives of the electoral list "Albanian Democratic Alternative - United Valley".



Representatives of that list, led by Shaip Kamberi, arrived at the Presidency building just before 10 o'clock.



In the coming days, Vucic will also meet with representatives of other parties and lists that secured mandates in the elections - representatives of SVM, SPS, SPAS, the Party of Justice and Reconciliation and the SNS.