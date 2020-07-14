Vucic started consultations for the formation of the Government
Consultations for the composition of the Government of Serbia started todaySource: Tanjug
President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, first met with the representatives of the electoral list "Albanian Democratic Alternative - United Valley".
Representatives of that list, led by Shaip Kamberi, arrived at the Presidency building just before 10 o'clock.
In the coming days, Vucic will also meet with representatives of other parties and lists that secured mandates in the elections - representatives of SVM, SPS, SPAS, the Party of Justice and Reconciliation and the SNS.