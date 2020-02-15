Politics Vucic hosted lunch to mark Serbian National Day Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has held a luncheon to mark Serbia's Statehood Day in the Presidency building, as it has been posted on his Instagram account Source: Tanjug Saturday, February 15, 2020 | 20:53 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/ buducnostav

These photos show President Vucic serving guests a traditional roast pork.



Among the guests was the Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Irinej.



Earlier today, Vucic bestowed decorations on the occasion of the national holiday, addressed the ceremony, and met with representatives of Serbs from Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina.



Serbia celebrates its national holiday on February 15, marking the date when its first Constitution was adopted in 1835, along with the date when the First Serbian Uprising against the Ottoman Empire had began back in 1804.