Politics Who will be the EU Special Representative will be known in the spring EU should make a decision on appointing a representative to handle Belgrade-Pristina dialogue in the spring Source: Tanjug Friday, February 14, 2020 | 08:40

This decision should be made at the latest for the EU-Western Balkans summit scheduled for May, it is announced in Brussels.



EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell will brief the Foreign Ministers on Monday, February 17th, on his visits to Belgrade and Pristina.



"In addition to his report, an exchange of views on a possible Special Representative is possible, but not a decision. This should be on the agenda in the spring," EU diplomatic sources said.



In Brussels, many details remain unknown, whether the EU Council will elect a Union Special Representative or High Representative Josep Borrell will appoint his Special Envoy.



It also remains an open issue whether a person appointed will be solely responsible for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, or for the entire Western Balkans.



"The talks Borrell has had so far have focused on the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, but this can also be seen in the wider context of the situation throughout the Western Balkans," the EU official said.



It is added that, in the event of the election of an EU Special Representative or Borrell's Special Envoy, the decision must be reached by consensus of the EU Member States.



While current head of Slovakia's diplomacy Miroslav Lajcak and German Ambassador to the UN, Christoph Heusgen are among the possible names for the position, officials in the EU say it's early to speculate on the names, logistics and mandate.