Politics Two years ago, Ivanovic was killed; "Serbia will not stop until a killer is found" The commemoration of the second anniversary of Oliver Ivanovic's murder will be held in the crypt of St. Sava Temple in Belgrade in the morning Source: Beta, Tanjug Thursday, January 16, 2020 | 07:23 Tweet Share Tanjug

A memorial service will be held at 8.15 am, because at that exact time two years ago, Oliver Ivanovic was killed in Kosovska Mitrovica.



"Oliver loved going to the temple with his son Bogdan. It was a ritual when we stayed in Belgrade together. So this year, I'll do it with Bogdan," said Milena Ivanovic, wife of the slain leader of the SDP Civic Initiative for Kosovo online, adding that it would become a tradition - to gather with friends every year in the temple.



A memorial for Ivanovic will also be held in Kosovska Mitrovica at 10 a.m. at the scene of his murder, in front of the party's premises, GI SDP said.

Ivanovic was killed on January 16, 2017, at 8:15 p.m.

The executors and those who ordered his murder have not yet been discovered.

"Serbia will not give up until the real perpetrators of this crime are discovered"

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said this morning that, on the second anniversary of the assassination of SDP Civic Initiative leader Oliver Ivanovic, Serbia's main message is that Serbia will not stop until the perpetrators and masterminds of the crime are discovered.



She told Radio-Television Serbia that Belgrade was conducting the investigation on its own, without any support from Pristina and international actors in Kosovo, with EULEX in the first place, while, as she said, UNMIK "has no particular authority".



She said the Serbian authorities had "certain knowledge" that she could not communicate in order not to endanger people and the investigation, stating that the situation in Kosovo was such that even the killings of protected witnesses of the Special Court could not be prevented.



"We are conducting an investigation with our hands tied by Pristina and the international community", Brnabic said.



She said that the defendants charged with the murder of Ivanovic cannot expect to be properly tried in Kosovo and stressed that the indictment is a "farce" and that "the evidence, if it can be called so, is contradictory."



"Serbia and the Serbs, wherever they live, need peace, stability, security and Serbia will know how to preserve peace and security for the Serbs wherever they lived", said Brnabic, who attended the memorial for Ivanovic, at St. Sava's Temple on Vracar.