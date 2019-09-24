Politics Haradinaj: The signboard "Republic of Serbia" has been removed PHOTO Outgoing Kosovo PM Haradinaj wrote on his FB account that a signboard in Zubin Potok with the inscription "Republic of Serbia, Kosovo and Metohija" is removed Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, September 24, 2019 | 12:22 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / VALDRIN XHEMAJ

He wrote that the board has been removed last night by Kosovo's law enforcement agencies, Gazeta Express daily reports.



"The board in Zubin Potok, about which media reported yesterday, was removed last night by law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Kosovo", Haradinaj stated.



It was reported yesterday that a sign board was set up at the entrance to Zubin Potok, from the direction of Brnjak.



The board read "Welcome to Zubin Potok Municipality, Republic of Serbia, Kosovo and Metohija".



Gazeta Express writes that this is not the first time "that municipalities with a majority Serbian population are not respecting the Republic of Kosovo by putting up signboards," Kosovo online reports.