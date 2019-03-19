Politics Serbia is always looked at with much love from RS - Dodik President Aleksandar Vucic met in Belgrade on Tuesday with Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH) Presidency Chairman Milorad Dodik. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 19, 2019 | 15:47 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Dodik, a former president of the Serb entity in BiH, the Serb Republic (RS), expressed "gratitude and satisfaction with the desire, determination and intention of Serbia and President Aleksandar Vucic to continuously assist citizens and municipalities of the RS."

In a joint conference with Vucic, Dodik said that today's agreement on assistance to RS citizens - the projects to be financed by Serbia in 62 municipalities in the RS - have been "the most concrete to date."



The realization of this agreement and project will mean that Serbia will be present in all municipalities throughout the RS, and it's about serious money, Dodik said.



He added that the fact Serbia was in this way helping the RS was encouraging, "when we know there is much that Serbia needs to be done."



Dodik said that he also talked with Vucic about the issue of relations between BiH and Serbia, especially the issue of the border, which, as he said, remains unresolved due to the attitude of the Bosniak (Bosnian Muslim) side that has "its own, different approach to the issue."



As far as he is concerned, he said, the option that was originally proposed is acceptable.



"Serbia and Srpska (RS) are showing cooperation that is aimed at stabilizing the entire area. To us Serbia is the most important for stability of the entire region, and for the open issues that exist to be solved," Dodik said, adding that "what Serbia is doing for the RS is a good example for everyone, especially for erbs in BiH."



According to Dodik, President Vucic informed about the formation of power at the state level of BiH, where the Serb and Croat sides showed readiness, but there had been obvious obstruction from the Bosniak side in order to retain the personnel that suits them in ministerial positions.



Therefore, he pointed out, it is not only a technical delay, but an organized obstruction, which will last for a while, Dodik said, adding that the Serb side does not intend "to suffer it."



The behavior of Vucic during the weekend protests (in Belgrade) and the message sent that way - the message of the defense of institutions and statehood - has met with the approval of citizens in the RS, while nobody approves of violence, Dodik said.



Asked how the events in Belgrade were seen in BiH, he replied:



"Never mind how it's seen in BiH. In the RS it's seen this way - Serbia is always looked at from the RS with a great deal of love, and a desire that all the best things happen to it. What we saw was certainly not a good picture and it was aimed at destabilizing Serbia and at collapsing the negotiating, regional and international position of Serbia."