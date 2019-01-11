Politics Serbia and Israel "committed to improving cooperation" First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic received on Friday Ambassador of Israel to Serbia Alona Fisher Kamm. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, January 11, 2019 | 16:52 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The two officials agreed that the two countries and peoples, that often shared historical fates, cherish traditionally good relations and are committed to their further improvement, to the mutual benefit.

There are no obstacles on that path and both sides wish to have even more intensive relations, it was underlined during the meeting.