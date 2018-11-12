Politics French ambassador offers apology to Vucic and to Serb nation French Ambassador in Belgrade Frederic Mondoloni has offered an apology to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the Serb people. Source: B92 Monday, November 12, 2018 | 10:19 Tweet Share (screen capture)

Mondoloni told Prva TV on Monday morning that what happened with the seating arrangement during a ceremony in Paris to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War was "regrettable."

"We are very close to Serbia. Serbia lost almost a third of its population in the First World War, 62 percent of all men. I don't know what happened (in Paris.) I say it was a regrettable mistake and we plead with President Vucic and the Serb people to accept an apology," he said.



Mondoloni continued to say that the imagery from Paris "shocked the officials and the Serbian people" - but that it was "important that there was no protocol welcome for Kosovo more important than for Serbia."



"Thaci was perhaps in the focus of the cameras. Serbia had a huge importance in WW1 and France assigns great importance to it. It was raining in Paris, and in Belgrade there was a wonderful ceremony, and I want to thank Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic for attending. In any case we want to mark strong friendship with Serbia and our president Macron will come to visit in early December, and that has great importance because no French president has visited Serbia in 17 years," said Mondoloni.



During the ceremony in Paris on Sunday, the French, US, Russian presidents were in the first row, along with the German chancellor. Behind Vladimir Putin, in the second row, sat Hashim Thaci.