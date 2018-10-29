Politics Cyprus to give Serbia "full support" at Interpol Assembly Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic met on Monday with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, October 29, 2018 | 13:30 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, they discussed "the harmful consequences of the possible membership of the so-called and self-proclaimed 'Kosovo' in Interpol."

On the sidelines of the third "European Union and Arab World Summit", held in Athens, Stefanovic briefed the Cypriot President on the attitude of Serbia regarding the request of Kosovo for admission to this international police organization.



He stressed that the possible admission would be a gross violation of international law and would constitute a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1244, as well as the rules and procedure of the Interpol.



Anastasiades recalled that his country did not recognize the so-called "Kosovo" and that it will provide full support to Serbia at the upcoming General Assembly of Interpol.