Politics 3 countries from Pristina's list "never recognized Kosovo" Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said in New York that representatives of Oman and Uganda said their countries had never recognized Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 27, 2018 | 09:49

Dacic told RTS that he talked with ministers from Oman and Uganda - countries that are on Pristina's list of those who have recognized Kosovo as independent - during the session of the General Assembly.

"The same thing was said by a minister from Lesotho. I will speak with all of them, I have scheduled talks with 84 countries, out of 193 (UN member-states). It is not hard for me, that's my main political activity. (I'll) have a series of bilateral meeting so that those who recognized Kosovo reexamine that decision, and those who did not, strengthen their position," Dacic told RTS.