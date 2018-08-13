Politics Vucic launches offensive: Putin, Trump, Macron... The dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina continues in less than a month in Brussels, Blic writes. Source: Blic Monday, August 13, 2018 | 09:06 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The daily added that it learned Serbia's top officials are also embarking on a diplomatic offensive in September.

According to the newspaper, which cited top government circles, India's Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is coming to Belgrade. After that, Blic said, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic should meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.



"This meeting has already been agreed, it only remains unknown whether the two presidents will meet in Moscow or in Vladivostok," the daily's source said.



Vucic should travel to Russia for consultations with Putin ahead of the UN General Assembly scheduled for September 24-28, where the Serbian president will speak at one of the sessions.



Vucic will see US President Donald Trump at the official part of the session of the UN General Assembly, the article continued, and is expected to speak with several people from the Trump administration while in New York.



Before these international meetings, Vucic is scheduled to visit Kosovo again and talk to Serbs there. It has also been confirmed that he will travel to China to attend an economic forum.



By the end of the year, French President Emmanuel Macron should visit Serbia, with the most likely date mentioned being between December 3 and 5, the newspaper said.