Politics "Serbians will have chance to declare themselves on Kosovo" President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday that the citizens of Serbia will have the opportunity to "declare themselves on a solution for Kosovo." Source: Beta Friday, May 11, 2018 | 16:08 Gunther Krichbaum is seen with Aleksandar Vucic on Friday in Belgrade (Tanjug)

Vucic told a news conference in Belgrade with the chair of the German Bundestag Committee on the Affairs of the EU that Serbia is ready for talks and a compromise, but not for blackmail and threats.

"Citizens of Serbia will have the opportunity to declare themselves on what we think is a rational and compromise solution," Vucic said.



He added that Germany is Serbia's biggest trading partner and expressed confidence that it will continue to be this "in the next 30 years" - which he said "shows how important it is to maintain best possible relations with Germany."



According to Vucic, Serbia will attract additional German companies with more reforms in the rule of law.