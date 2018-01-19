Politics EU commissioner for regional policy visits Belgrade Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic received on Friday in Belgrade EU Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, January 19, 2018 | 16:08 Tweet (Tanjug)

Brnabic "tanked Cretu for her personal support to the enlargement policy and the assistance to Serbia in its efforts to meet the necessary conditions for EU membership," the government said on its website.

Brnabic also "reiterated that full membership in the European Union is Serbia's most important foreign policy priority, while strengthening regional cooperation in the Western Balkans and continuing the policy of reconciliation significantly contribute to this goal" and "emphasized that the economic growth and economic development of Serbia and the region is not possible without preserving regional stability and promoting good neighborly relations."



The prime minister "highlighted the importance of the implementation of the Regional Economic Area Action Plan in the Western Balkans, as this will significantly contribute to further cooperation."



When it comes to cooperation in the region, it was concluded that Serbia is already an active participant in a series of regional initiatives, such as the Berlin Process and the Western Balkan 6, which provide broad operational frameworks and faster progress in strengthening cooperation in the region as well as with the European Union, a statement said.



It has been noted that important infrastructure projects have been agreed within the framework of the Berlin Process, such as the construction of the Nis-Pristina-Tirana road and the gas connection with Bulgaria, it added.



Cretu "emphasized that Serbia is an important partner in cooperation in the area of the Danube and Adriatic-Ionian macro-regional strategies."



"In the participation in these strategies she recognized an extremely good opportunity to prepare and open new chapters, especially those related to regional policy and coordination of structural instruments," the government said.



Brnabic stated that her cabinet would "continue to implement fiscal discipline in 2018, which gives good results, and to work on digitization and educational reforms, which it considers to be a prerequisite for a long-term progress of the state and modernization of society."



Cretu was also received on Firday by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.