Serbia represented at the Olympic Games

Serbia was represented at the opening of the Olympic Games.

Foto: Profimedia/UPI
The countries are represented in the Japanese alphabet, and Serbia was the 95th country to be represented in Tokyo.

The Serbian national flag was carried by basketball player Sonja Vasić and water polo player Filip Filipović.

Serbia will be represented in Tokyo by 86 athletes in 15 different sports.

