Djokovic announced his participation on the Olympic Games VIDEO
Novak Djokovic announced his arrival in Tokyo for the Olympic Games, although he recently stated that he could give up.Source: B92
Djokovic did it in a video birthday message for a six-year-old tennis player from Japan, Kojiro.
"Happy birthday, Kojiro, my friend. Happy 6th birthday. You look great, I follow your tennis and your progress. All the best, I hope to see you at the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Djokovic sent a congratulations message as a surprise gift.