Sports Djokovic announced his participation on the Olympic Games VIDEO Novak Djokovic announced his arrival in Tokyo for the Olympic Games, although he recently stated that he could give up. Source: B92 Thursday, July 15, 2021 | 09:17

Djokovic did it in a video birthday message for a six-year-old tennis player from Japan, Kojiro.



"Happy birthday, Kojiro, my friend. Happy 6th birthday. You look great, I follow your tennis and your progress. All the best, I hope to see you at the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Djokovic sent a congratulations message as a surprise gift.