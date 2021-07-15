Sports 0

Djokovic announced his participation on the Olympic Games VIDEO

Novak Djokovic announced his arrival in Tokyo for the Olympic Games, although he recently stated that he could give up.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Foto: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Djokovic did it in a video birthday message for a six-year-old tennis player from Japan, Kojiro.

"Happy birthday, Kojiro, my friend. Happy 6th birthday. You look great, I follow your tennis and your progress. All the best, I hope to see you at the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Djokovic sent a congratulations message as a surprise gift.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Sports

Perpetual

This is not taken out of context. It seems to me that some people need clarification after Novak's final performance at the Wimbledon theater on Sunday.

Sports Monday, July 12, 2021 11:55 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia/Xinhua
page 1 of 5 go to page