Novak Djokovic's spectacular comeback for the quarterfinals of Roland Garros! Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, beating Lorenzo Musetti after three hours and 27 minutes of play. Source: SN Monday, June 7, 2021 | 17:15

Italian Musetti retired, his infirmity was obvious and Djokovic reached the quarterfinals in the fifth set after a huge 6: 7, 6: 7, 6: 1, 6: 0 and 4: 0.



In this way, Musetti's hopes of becoming the eighth man in the Open Era to reach the quarter-finals on his Grand Slam championship debut ended.



Novak Djokovic achieved placement in the new round, where he will next challenge ninth-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini on Wednesday, passing Roger Federer, who retired without a fight.