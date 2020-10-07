Sports Djokovic is stronger than injuries and Carreno Busta for the semifinals! Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals of Roland Garros with a 3-1 victory over Pablo Carreno Busta. Source: B92, LN Wednesday, October 7, 2020 | 23:48 Tweet Share Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Djokovic claimed victory after three hours and ten minutes of tennis - 4: 6, 6: 2, 6: 3, 6: 4.



His opponent in the semifinals will be the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who defeated Andrey Rublev earlier in the day.



Djokovic experienced numerous problems during the match, especially during the first and second sets, since he was tormented by the neck and elbow of his left hand.



In the first set, he felt visible discomfort and Carreno Busta take advantage of that, not risking too much and playing his characteristic style of tennis.

Nole never in doubt.@DjokerNole fills the final spot in the semi-finals 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-4 over Carreno Busta.#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 7, 2020

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The semifinal matches are scheduled for Friday, October 9.



Novak will face #6 Tsitsipas, his first top 10 opponent on the tournament.



"I definitely didn't feel great coming into the court today," Djokovic said at a news conference after the match.



"A few things happened in the warm-up. I had to deal with those physical issues coming on to the court. As the match went on, I felt better, didn't feel as much pain. But, you know, I don't want to take away anything from his good performance. Especially for a set and a half he was the better player, dictating the play."



"I didn't have much energy really happening in my legs or movement. It took me about set and a half to really get comfortable and start really playing the way I should," Djokovic said.



"I had some neck issues and some shoulder issues. I'll just say that. I mean, I don't want to get really too much into it. Obviously I'm still in the tournament, so I don't want to reveal too much."

Djokovic, the French Open Champion in 2016, is seeking to become the first man in the Open era to win all four Grand Slams twice.