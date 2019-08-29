Crime Aleksandar Sasa Mijanovic, investor from Novi Sad went missing FOTO Investor from Novi Sad Aleksandar Sasa Mijanovic has gone missing on August 25 when he allegedly went hiking, portal NS Live reported Source: nsuzivo.rs Thursday, August 29, 2019 | 10:41 Tweet Share

An announcement for his search was published on social networks, while this Novi Sad based portal conveyed it in full.



"Dear hikers and other friends, one of our fellow hikers went on Sunday, August 25, to hike ALONE, and since then, he disappeared without a trace. His cell number is unavailable, he contacted no one. He said he was heading towards Rtanj, but we are not sure whether this is true. His family had informed the police this morning, while Mountain Rescue Service commenced quest. He has not cross the border, so he is still in the country. His name is Aleksandar, he is 45, he drives blue Skoda with licence plate # NS439RB. If someone notices such a car near the mountain trail, please let us know, or if someone happens to meet him on some of the paths. Thank you all."



We are asking anyone who possesses any knowledge of Aleksandar's whereabouts to call the police on emergency # 192, the portal concludes.