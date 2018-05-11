Crime Smuggler caught with 2.1 kilos of heroin taped to his body A 40-year-old man whose initials are S.S. has been arrested at the northern border crossing of Horgos. Source: Beta Friday, May 11, 2018 | 13:14 Tweet Share (MUP)

The police from the town of Cacak and the Border Police Administration detained S.S., a resident of Cacak, in a joint operation as he was attempting to smuggle 2.1 kilograms of heroin.

The drugs were placed in packages and then attached to the man's abdomen with cling foil, the Interior Ministry (MUP) announced on Friday.



The suspect is currently held in police custody that can last up to 48 hours and will then be taken before a prosecutor.