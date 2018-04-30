Crime Man shot seven times in front of kindergarten An unnamed man was shot seven times in an incident on Monday morning that took place near a kindergarten in the town of Pancevo. Source: B92, 013info.rs Monday, April 30, 2018 | 11:42 Tweet Share

The local website 013info.rs is reporting this.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim had just dropped off a child at the kindergarten when he came under fire as he was walking out of the building.



The attacker remains unknown at this time. The man, who was shot in the stomach, was conscious as he was being taken to the hospital, reports said unofficially.