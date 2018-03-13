Crime Man who attacked former company dies 30-year-old N.S. who on Monday opened fire at the premises of a company that formerly employed him, killing one person, has died, Blic is reporting. Izvor: B92, Blic Tuesday, March 13, 2018 | 12:22 Tweet Share

N.S. fled the scene after the shooting, which left two more persons injured, and attempted suicide.

His condition was unknown until this morning. The Emergency Center said previously that three persons, whose condition was serious, were receiving treatment at the intensive care unit.



This information has been confirmed for Tanjug by the Emergency Center.