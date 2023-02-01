Business & Economy Vučić at the opening of the hotel PHOTO/VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić attends the ceremonial opening of the reconstructed Hotel "Planinka" in Kuršumlijska Banja. Source: B92.net Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 12:12 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ŽESTIĆ/ bg

15 million euros were invested in the reconstruction of the Hotel "Planinka" in Kuršumlijska Banja and the building is now as good as new, Radovan Raičević, the chairman of the board of directors of the "Planinka" joint-stock company, told Tanjug.



Raičević said that three years ago, with the PIO Fund and the Property Directorate of Serbia, they entered into a contract on the purchase of the Kuršumlija spa, which had not worked for more than 15 years.

FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ŽESTIĆ/ bg

"The spa was completely ruined, the area around it and the facility itself, so now, after works that lasted three years, practically everything is new - heating, electricity, sewage and other things," Raičević said.



He stated that another floor was added because the roofs were flat, which was not suitable for the space, and that the building now has other facilities - new swimming pools, meeting rooms...



"A complete reconstruction was done and the building is now practically new. The fortunate circumstance is that the building was built in the 80s, and it was built by Planinka, extremely modern for that time," Raičević told Tanjug and added that even now the hotel has been renovated in quite a modern way.



A total of 15 million euros were invested in the reconstruction, he says.



"The state helped us with subsidies of 20 percent, Planinka gave about 12.5 million euros, and the state's aid was 2.5 million euros. By the way, we have already hired 100 workers, and we are planning more in the season," Raičević said, adding that they are ready and completely prepared, waiting for new guests.