Business & Economy Belgrade markets start working All Belgrade markets except those of closed type, Palilulska and Stari Mercator, open today at seven o'clock Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 22, 2020 | 08:40

Markets will be open from 7 am to 3 pm, every day except on curfew days.



As for closed-end markets, such as Palilulska and Old Mercator, they will start operating on Monday, April 27th.



Belgrade Deputy Mayor Goran Vesic said yesterday that markets could only operate under certain conditions.



Buyers will have to keep a distance of two meters and only a certain number of people will be able to be at the market in the same time.



Market sellers must wear protective masks and gloves, and all counters are foil protected in order to provide safe communication between buyers and sellers.