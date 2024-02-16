World Navalny is dead, the world is speechless; "Within 24 hours" Russia's most prominent opposition leader in a decade, Alexei Navalny, has died in prison in a remote area near the Arctic. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, February 16, 2024 | 15:25 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Alexei Navalny's family should be notified of his death within 24 hours, one of his aides said.



He said that the family has not yet received official confirmation.



A video from the courtroom was published, which was allegedly created on Thursday, when Alexei Navalny from the prison colony joined the hearing via video link.



The clip was published by the independent Russian media house SOTA.



"Alexey is healthy and cheerful," SOTA said on its Telegram channel and asked journalists not to use the phrase "the last video of Navalny" because there is no evidence that the opposition figure is really dead.

Lyudmila Ivanovna Navalny, mother of Alexei Navalny, announced that she does not need statements of condolence.



"I don't even want to hear it," she said.



"We saw him on February 12... He was alive, healthy, cheerful," she added.

"Alexei Navalny felt bad in prison after the walk and lost consciousness. He was subjected to all necessary resuscitation measures that did not yield positive results," the Federal Service announced, adding:



"On February 16 of this year, in colony number 3, convict Navalny A. A. felt bad after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness. Medical workers from the institution arrived immediately and the ambulance team was called."



"All the necessary resuscitations were performed, but they did not give positive results. Emergency doctors declared the death of the convicted prisoner. The causes of death are being determined," they added.



Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov, answering questions about this event, said that it is up to the medical staff to find out the exact reason for Navalny's death.



Although journalists tried to reveal the details, stating that the death was said to have occurred due to a blood clot, Peskov reiterated that "he is not sure and that the medics will have to find out."

Navalny announced his death? "Listen, I have something important to tell you..."

The Twitter channel of the Nexta portal, based in Warsaw, published a video clip, or rather, a clip from the documentary Navalny by Daniel Rohr from 2022.



In the video, Navalny is seen sitting in a bar, alone, and je utters, as Nexta points out, an appeal to Russians about what to do in case he dies.



“Listen, I've got something very obvious to tell you. You’re not allowed to give up. If they decide to kill me, it means that we are incredibly strong. We need to utilaze this power, to not give up, to remember that we are a huge power, that is being oppressed by these bad dudes. We don't realize how strong we actually are. The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil, is for good people to do nothing. So, don't be inactive”, Alexei Navalny sent a message to his followers.



The Russian opposition leader died today at the age of 48 in a penal colony in the polar Urals, where he was serving a prison sentence.



Let us recall that the most vocal critic of the Kremlin, Alexei Navalny, was detained upon arrival at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow on January 17, 2021. Also, let's reiterate, before his arrest, Navalny was in Germany, where he was transferred in August, after he suddenly fell ill during a plane flight in Siberia. Laboratories in Western Europe concluded that Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok family.



After being detained in 2021, in March 2022 he was sentenced to nine years in prison for alleged contempt of court and embezzlement. However, in August of last year, the court extended his prison sentence to 19 years and sent him to an institution with a stricter, "special regime".