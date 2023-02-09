World Congratulation from the President of the Republic of France on Serbia's National Day President of France, Emmanuel Macron, conveyed yesterday a congratulation to the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, on the Statehood Day of Serbia. Source: B92 Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 08:58 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

"On the occasion of the Republic of Serbia's national holiday, I hereby convey to you cordial congratulations on behalf of France and on my own behalf. My wish is to continue the development of relations between our two countries, which are fueled by a rich history filled with shared memories, but which are also resolutely oriented towards the future.



For your country, that future is in the perspective of joining the European Union. I realize how demanding the European goal, which your country has made a strategic priority, is. This historic choice requires significant efforts on your part to continue and complete the already undertaken structural reforms, among which the reform of the judiciary is one of the best examples.



It also requires alignment with the positions defended by the European Union, regarding the main issues of foreign policy, but also unequivocal support for the values that are the basis of those positions. And finally, it includes a dialogue with Pristina aimed at normalization, which means a strong political engagement of the two sides in order to make the necessary compromises," President Macron said in his congratulatory message.



"The efforts you have made present valuable contribution to the modernization of Serbia and for its accession to the area of prosperity and security represented by the European Union, which is capable of responding to the aspirations of your fellow citizens. You can count on my personal commitment that France continues to support this goal. We will continue to work to expand our bilateral relations. They are already marked by a high level of mutual trust and undeniable economic dynamism driven by joint projects, such as the Belgrade metro. We intend to support Serbia in its green and digital transition in the future, with the financial support of the French Agency for development and further deepen the ties between our societies. On this occasion, I am happy that France has been chosen as the guest of honor at the Book Fair in Belgrade in 2023. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you once again, and please accept Mr. President the assurances of my highest consideration," reads the congratulation of the French President Macron, as reported by the Office for Media Cooperation of the President of the Republic of Serbia.