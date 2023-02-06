World Russia sends planes; Two Il-76s ready to take off Russia is preparing to send two Il-76 planes to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake, Sputnik has learned. Source: B92, Sputnik Monday, February 6, 2023 | 09:55 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/IHA agency via AP

"Two Russian Il-76 planes of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are ready to fly to Turkey and provide assistance in the liquidation of the consequences of the earthquake," the Ministry announced.



Let us remind you that early this morning a catastrophic earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale hit the south of Turkey, and the consequences were also felt by Syria.



The cities closest to the epicenter are almost razed to the ground, and the number of victims is increasing by the minute and has already exceeded 500, while the number of injured is more than a thousand.