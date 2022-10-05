World Glows spotted in Russia. What happens? Moscow keeps silent VIDEO/PHOTO Residents of Moscow, Omsk and Belgorod reported that they noticed an unusual beam of light in the sky above those cities on Tuesday evening. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | 11:40 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

As they said, it moved from the earth and went straight to the sky.



As users on Twitter report, an identical glow was also observed in Murmansk, which is the headquarters of the Northern Fleet and around which are located the largest submarine bases with nuclear submarines, especially strategic ones that can launch ballistic missiles, which have been the focus of American reconnaissance satellites and airplanes for the last week.

Belogrod, Russia tonight. What are these columns of light? Peresvet used in a CUAV role? pic.twitter.com/A7HQueEfw9 — Eidetic Eye (@eideticeye) October 4, 2022

What it is about is still unknown, and guesses, photos and videos quickly flooded first Russian and then other social networks.



Although it is not yet known what it is, there is an assumption among Russian military analysts that this light was created as a process of active interference with reconnaissance satellites.



Russian journalist Dmitry Smirnov gave his opinion on this on his Telegram channel.



"It\'s high time: Strange rays in the sky over Belgorod. Ukraine is already arguing that all is lost - Putin launched the laser weapon "Peresvet" (named after the medieval warrior-monk who was blessed by St. Sergius of Radonezh to go to the battle on Kulikovo field).



Some experts suggest that this system creates a "wall of light" effect in the troposphere, interfering with optical systems: "The complex can “dazzle all satellite reconnaissance systems of a potential enemy in orbits up to 1.5 thousand kilometers.”