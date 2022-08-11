World A new threat is coming from Russia: "We will present - for the first time..." Russian state arms manufacturer KTRV announced that it will present the new Kh-69 cruise missile for the first time as part of the International Forum Army-2022 Source: index.hr Thursday, August 11, 2022 | 13:58 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/J_K

"As for the new products, at the Army-2022 Forum, we will show for the first time the Kh-69 multi-purpose low-profile high-precision cruise missile," the corporation announced. The Kh-69 missile is designed to destroy a wide range of stationary ground targets with coordinates known before launch, including those without radar, infrared and optical contrast with the environment.

Range of 290 kilometers

"It is equipped with a combined system of navigation and automatic control. The maximum range is up to 290 kilometers, with a speed of 700 to 1000 km/h, depending on the configuration. The mass of the warhead is from 300 to 310 kilograms. It can be mounted on external suspensions and to the internal weapons warehouses," the corporation said. The International Military Forum Army-2022 will be held from August 15 to 21, in the Patriot exhibition center near Moscow. The event is organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense.