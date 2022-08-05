World Pelosi: "China will not make a travel plan for us" The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Nancy Pelosi, said today that China will not make a travel plan for America. Source: Tanjug Friday, August 5, 2022 | 09:44 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

"We will not allow them to isolate Taiwan. They are not making our road plan, and the US-Taiwan partnership is strong," Pelosi said, "The Guardian" reported.



She claims that China has tried to isolate Taiwan and that her visit to Taipei is "an excuse for Beijing to conduct military exercises near the island".



"China has tried to isolate Taiwan. They may try to prevent Taiwan from participating elsewhere, but they will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us from coming here," Pelosi added in Tokyo, at the end of her visit to the Indo-Pacific.



A senior US official said that the United States has emphasized from the start that the arrival of the US delegation to Taiwan is not intended to change the status quo in Asia, or Taiwan's status quo.



"My goal is to ensure peace in the Taiwan Strait, to overcome the status quo," she said.