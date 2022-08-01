World New statement from the Kremlin: "Serbs, we stand by you" The latest statement from the Kremlin, residence of Russian President, calls for the protection of the rights of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija with a resolution. Source: B92 Monday, August 1, 2022 | 12:04 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/matwey

In the latest statement from the Kremlin, the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, it is called for the protection of the rights of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, with a resolution.



According to that Russian media, tensions in Kosovo escalated after the decision of the authorities in Pristina to force the Serbs of Kosovo and Metohija to accept Kosovo license plates and personal documents, which led to barricades at administrative crossings.



"Russia fully stands by Serbia in the dispute with the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo and insists that the rights of the Serbs must be guaranteed by a resolution on this conflict," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today.



"We stand by the Serbs living in Kosovo. We believe that the demands of the Pristina authorities are fully unfounded," added Peskov.



The Kremlin spokesman also said that Moscow believes that Western countries that have recognized Kosovo's independence must use all their influence to warn the authorities in the province not to take any reckless steps that could lead to further escalation of tensions.



He added that it has now been possible to avoid escalation and that the situation has only been postponed for a month, and that is why it is very important to show caution from all sides, and that Moscow demands that the rights of Serbs living in Kosovo be respected.



"We support the peaceful, constructive position (of Belgrade) in that context, the calls for peace and constructive solutions made by the President of Serbia," said Peskov.