World Moscow warns Washington: Russian diplomats expelled; Zelensky re: meeting with Putin The 41st day of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is underway. Source: B92 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 10:39 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

Russian military equipment, after retreating below Kyiv, was moving yesterday in the direction of the liberated Izyum, in the Kharkiv region, where the most capable part of the Ukrainian army will soon begin to be surrounded.



The Ukrainian army warns that Kharkiv is the next target of the Russian army.



Just to recall, the Ukrainian authorities and the media shared a video that was allegedly taken in the city of Bucha in the Kyiv region, which shows the bodies of the dead lying on the road. Russia's Ministry of Defense announced that all the photos and video materials published by Kyiv, which allegedly testify to some kind of crime of Russian soldiers in Bucha, were, as stated, "another provocation".

Zelensky on meeting with Putin: "Great challenge"

During his address to the nation, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that he would probably not meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.