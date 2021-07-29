World Chaos: Security literally chased MPs; COVID passports to blame for everything? VIDEO Italian MPs who protest against health passes, the so-called "green passports" for the vaccinated made a real show in the Italian Parliament. Source: Sputnik Thursday, July 29, 2021 | 23:26 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani

In an effort to prevent the adoption of regulations concerning mandatory vaccination, they almost came to a physical confrontation.



As can be seen in the video, there was a commotion, running and raising banners with the inscription "No green pass".

Security literally chased MPs around the parliament in order to take away their banners, it seems.