Chaos: Security literally chased MPs; COVID passports to blame for everything? VIDEO
Italian MPs who protest against health passes, the so-called "green passports" for the vaccinated made a real show in the Italian Parliament.Source: Sputnik
In an effort to prevent the adoption of regulations concerning mandatory vaccination, they almost came to a physical confrontation.
As can be seen in the video, there was a commotion, running and raising banners with the inscription "No green pass".
Security literally chased MPs around the parliament in order to take away their banners, it seems.
