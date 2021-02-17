World US returns to old "habits", it's been already announced: "There will be consequences" U.S. President Joe Biden said China will face repercussions on human rights issues/ Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 17, 2021 | 09:37 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ SHAWN THEW / POOL

"China will pay a price for its human rights abuses", US President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday,



He stated that he also discussed this issue by phone with the president of the most populous country in the world, Xi Jinping.



"There will be consequences for China," Biden said during last night's televised address on CNN, as reported by Reuters.



Biden was answering questions concerning the Uighur minority, a Muslim, Turkic-speaking ethnic minority in the western region of Xinjiang, the agency added.



The United States will once again take the lead in the fight for human rights, Biden stressed, adding that it will work with the international community to protect China's minorities.



"China is trying very hard to become a world leader and to get that moniker and be able to do that they have to gain the confidence of other countries," Biden said on his first official trip since taking office in January.