World RIA agency reports: Russian and Serbian forces are coming to Belarus on September 10 Belarusian, Russian and Serbian military forces will participate in joint military exercises in Belarus, Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced, RIA reported. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 8, 2020 | 11:55

The Ministry of Defense stated that Russian and Serbian forces will come to Belarus from September 10 to 15, without giving other details, Reuters reported.



Daily mass protests have been held in Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won the disputed elections last month, the British agency stated.