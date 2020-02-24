World Italy - the third country in coronavirus count - what's going on? The number of people infected with coronavirus in Italy increased significantly in just three days Source: B92 Monday, February 24, 2020 | 02:12 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/NICOLA FOSSELLA

152 people have been infected in Italy until today, making this country the third most infected country in the world, according to the Index.



China, with more than 77.000 people infected, still holds first place, followed by South Korea, which is second with 602 infected.



Italy overtook Japan today, with 153 people infected.



In Italy, three people died from coronavirus. Two people, a man and a woman, were older, and today a woman whose age has not been revealed has passed away.



As reported earlier, this is a cancer patient from the city of Krem near Milan.



Worldwide, 2.465 people died from coronavirus and 79.930 fell ill, with 20 deaths outside China.