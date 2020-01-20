World Greeks outraged: Greece is a playground of Serbian criminals; We will become Beirut! After the murder of two "Skaljari clan" leaders in Athens, in the full restaurant, the Greek press has dealt extensively with the issue of "imported" criminals. Source: Vecernje novosti Monday, January 20, 2020 | 09:11 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Chalabala

According to "Vecernje Novosti", the survey of the Athenian media could be written as follows: Far from the reach of Serbian, Montenegrin, Albanian and other police officers of the home countries, the mafia accused of the most heinous crimes are seeking refuge in the warm Mediterranean. But as the small swamp is full of crocodiles - bloody clashes follow.



Namely, that is how the Greece looks like in the eyes of many readers of local portals, and after the brutal execution of Stevan Stamatovic (43) and Igor Dedovic (43), many similar comments emerged, following the writing of the Greek media.



"This region is a playground for Russian, Serbian and Arab criminals. Over the last five or six years, there has been an increasing number of confrontations. If they are not deported as soon as possible, the southern suburbs will become Beirut!", one resigned reader complained.



For all those who think the coasts of this country are calm off-season, one comment comes as a slap: "Greece is also full of shit".



And that the aforementioned Russians, Serbs, Arabs are the main villains in the Mafia world is evident from the following reaction: "And we thought they were Swedes!" "Our country is full of foreigners who consider Greece great for crime, lump sum benefits, illegal immigration. At the same time, Greeks are leaving the country due to such savagery, unfair taxation, miserable wages and pensions," an angered reader wrote.



Some are really outraged. "All the scum of the planet Earth has gathered here and no one is doing anything. But it doesn't matter as long as the Greeks are not called racists and fascists. We deceive ourselves".



Another reader testifies that the country has become a "haven for global crime".



And what does the life of the "ordinary" Greeks look like in a world like this that they didn't want... "You go to a tavern with your family and you risk your life! Well, this is not happening either in Mexico or in Colombia. Should the children watch their parents being killed?!", someone wrote.