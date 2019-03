World "NATO attack on Chinese embassy was accident? Not so sure" NATO's airstrike against the Chinese embassy in Belgrade on May 7, 1999, may have been deliberate. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 22, 2019 | 10:11 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP, file)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this in an interview for NTV's "U-Turn Above the Atlantic" documentary, TASS is reporting.

"I think it was accidental, but I'm not entirely sure," Lavrov said when asked to comment on the attack.