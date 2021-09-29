Society 0

Again more than 8.000 infected, 45 people died

In the last 24 hours, 8.171 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia.

Source: B92
Foto: Profimedia
Forty-five people died.

24,847 people were tested.

There are 6.241 patients with COVID in hospital treatment, of which 243 are on a respirator.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Serbia, 5.626.417 people have been tested, the virus has been registered in 934.440 patients, and 8.187 people have lost the battle with coronavirus.

The mortality rate is 0.88 percent.

