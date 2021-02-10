Society Chinese vaccine arrives - half a million of doses Today, another contingent of 500.000 doses of the Chinese vaccine "Sinopharm" arrives to Serbia. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, February 10, 2021 | 10:09 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

As announced by President Aleksandar Vučić yesterday, it was ensured that a total of another 88.000 doses of Pfizer would arrive on February 15 and 22, 42.000 on the first occasion and 46.000 on the second.



By February 20, 125.000-150.000 AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive in Serbia, for which a contract has been signed, Vučić stated and reminded that an additional 50.000 first doses of the Russian vaccine have already arrived in Serbia, while other doses will arrive in 15 days.



"By the end of February, we will have a total of two million doses of vaccines, which will be used to vaccinate millions of citizens," Vucic emphasized, adding that this speaks of the great work and effort of all those who participated in that process.