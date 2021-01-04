Society Vaccination of health workers starts tomorrow National Coordination Team's plan for Immunization is to vaccinate 2.500 people in gerontology centers, and about 8.500 health workers, by the end of the week. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 4, 2021 | 21:51 Tweet Share Depositphotos/SSilver

This was stated tonight by the State Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mirsad Djerlek.



He told RTS that the interest of citizens in vaccination is great, which shows that there is a very high awareness that vaccination is the best way to fight the coronavirus.



Vaccination will be performed every day, except on Christmas, and tomorrow it will start for health workers from intensive care units, then admission-triage centers of the COVID-hospitals.



"During the vaccination in the coming days, we will be present at more than 30 locations throughout Serbia, including all clinical centers, clinical-hospital centers, general hospitals and at more than 110 points," Djerlek announced.



He stated that Serbia received 19.500 vaccines from the companies Pfizer and BioNTech today, that we have 2.400 Sputnik V vaccines and that all of them will be used by the end of the week, and that a new contingent of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines is expected from Monday.



"During this month, we should receive about 80.000 Pfizer vaccines, in February another 200.000, and by the end of January we will receive large quantities of Sputnik and Chinese vaccines," Djerlek concluded.



He added that additional efforts will be made to increase the pace of vaccination from week to week, so that as many people as possible are vaccinated.