Five earthquake victims; "This is like Hiroshima"; Serbia offers help
A strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Croatia today, and earthquakes were felt throughout the Balkans.Source: B92
According to the EMSC, the earthquake was 6.3 on the 46 kilometers from Zagreb. There are five victims in Croatia.
The earthquake was felt in our country, but also in the region - it was reported in Banja Luka, Zagreb, Vukovar and Split.
After the first, another earthquake followed, which was weaker - 4.5 degrees.
The quakes also hit North Macedonia and Greece.
Petrinja iz zraka.— Radio101 (@radio_101) December 29, 2020
Hvala gradskom Aeroklubu koji dronovima donosi prve snimke ranjenog grada.#potres #earthquake #petrinja pic.twitter.com/HMbFu5JNi3
Petrinja iz zraka. Hvala Aeroklub Petrinja koji nam je proslijedio ove materijale#petrinja #potres pic.twitter.com/2L5UPQ8Bke— Radio101 (@radio_101) December 29, 2020