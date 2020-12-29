Society 1

Five earthquake victims; "This is like Hiroshima"; Serbia offers help

A strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Croatia today, and earthquakes were felt throughout the Balkans.

Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Sasa Kavic

According to the EMSC, the earthquake was 6.3 on the 46 kilometers from Zagreb. There are five victims in Croatia.

The earthquake was felt in our country, but also in the region - it was reported in Banja Luka, Zagreb, Vukovar and Split.

After the first, another earthquake followed, which was weaker - 4.5 degrees.

The quakes also hit North Macedonia and Greece.

