Society "The state announces more restrictive measures today or tomorrow"; Another tough day While waiting for today's data, the situation is as follows: there are over 7.000 people in hospitals. The number of those on the respirator is also growing. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 1, 2020 | 13:55

Municipalities, one after another, are introducing emergency situations, due to the increasingly difficult situation with the number of sick and hospitalized. More and more people are being tested day by day, which means that the virus is spreading uncontrollably. Unfortunately, we are facing with the reality that the number of deaths is growing rapidly.



The director of KBC Zvezdara, Petar Svorcan, says that 405 patients are currently being treated in that hospital, and that 25 are on a respirator. He stated for TV Pink that 50 patients were placed in the intensive care unit.



During the previous day, 1.763 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Vojvodina, the Institute of Public Health announced today, adding that high levels of the disease are still being registered in all municipalities.



As it is stated, according to the number of new cases, the largest number was registered in Novi Sad - 472, but also in Pancevo, Zrenjanin, Kikinda, Sombor, Subotica and Sremska Mitrovica.