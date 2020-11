Society Record number of tested so far: 37 people died, more than 6.000 newly infected again According to the latest information, 6.842 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia, while 37 people have died. Source: B92 Tuesday, November 24, 2020 | 15:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/SAVA RADOVANOVIC

In the past 24 hours, 21.476 samples were tested.



729 people were hospitalized, while 225 patients were on respirators.



New measures in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus epidemic came into force today.