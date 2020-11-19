Society Vučić: Doctors are fighting for Patriarch's life Serbian President, Aleksandar Vučić, said that the health condition of Patriarch Irinej is difficult and that the doctors were fighting for his life. Source: B92 Thursday, November 19, 2020 | 18:39 Tweet Share FOTO INSTAGRAM "BUDUCNOSTSRBIJEAV"

"He was in a better condition when the media reported that he had passed away. He was intubated 55 minutes ago," he told reporters.



As he said, Irinej is in a difficult condition.



"Thank God, he is alive, doctors are fighting, Goran Stevanović is in the red zone," he said.



Vučić added that it is difficult to predict anything, except to "pray for his health".