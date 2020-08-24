Society 0

Serbian Government relaxes some coronavirus measures

After a several month break due to the epidemic, as of today it is allowed to hold cultural events with audience.

Ilustracija: Deposit photos/nemar74
Cinemas, theaters and concert halls in cultural institutions will be open again, with restrictions that organizers must comply with. Visits to nursing homes, social welfare institutions and similar facilities are also allowed.

Visits to nursing homes and social welfare institutions are allowed with respect to all preventive measures and protocols.

Visits can be organized on work days from 10 AM to 6 PM in favorable weather conditions in the courtyard of the building, and they must be scheduled in advance and last up to 15 minutes.

