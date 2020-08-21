Society Neither the test, nor the quarantine; Citizens of Serbia can travel to 17 countries Due to the situation with coronavirus, many countries have introduced certain measures, which also affect the entry of foreign citizens. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, August 21, 2020 | 21:04 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos / wirojsid

Those travel restrictions also affect Serbia, whose citizens can travel to 17 countries without mandatory PCR test, serology test or quarantine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on their website that Serbian citizens can freely travel to Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Jamaica, Kongo, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Palau, Pakistan, San Marino, Switzerland.



The entry without testing and quarantine is also allowed in USA, unless citizens have stayed in China, Iran or Schengen countries, Great Britain and Brazil. Serbian citizens can also enter Turkey and Central African Republic.



Serbia was also removed from the red list of Tunisia and first flights are expected in the beginning of September.