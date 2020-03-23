Society In Serbia, 27 newly infected coronavirus patients, a total of 249 27 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Serbia, published at 3 pm. Source: B92 Monday, March 23, 2020 | 15:45 Tweet Share

That's a total of 249 confirmed so far in our country.



From the last report to 3 pm on March 23, 2020, samples were tested of 61 individuals, 27 of which were positive and 34 negative for the new coronavirus.



Of the 27 confirmed cases since the last report, 19 have been hospitalized, of a stable general condition, while 8 have a lighter clinical picture and are at home.

By 3 pm on March 23, 2020, a total of 822 people were tested in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute, which met the criteria of the case definition.